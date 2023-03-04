FC Dallas take on LA Galaxy today at Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the 2023 MLS. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

FC Dallas and LA Galaxy meet in the 2023 MLS. This game will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

FC Dallas could not do anything to avoid the first loss of the 2023 season, they lost to Minnesota United 0-1 at home. So far they are in the 13th spot of the standings.

LA Galaxy still do not play in the current season, this will be their first game and they must show that they are in good shape. Last season was relatively good for them but everyone expected the team to go further.

When will FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy be played?

FC Dallas and LA Galaxy play for the 2023 MLS today, March 4 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The visitors have a blank record, but the home team is hungry for a win.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS, FC Dallas and LA Galaxy at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday, March 4, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.