Inter Miami will receive Montreal in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A new season brings with it the renewal of hopes in all the teams that will go in search of different objectives: improve the performance of the previous year, fight for a place in the next Playoffs or even fight for the championship and qualifications for international cups.

In this game, two teams will face each other that played in the Playoffs last season, but then could not advance beyond the quarterfinals. Both Inter Miami and Montreal were eliminated by the same team, New York City FC. The first in the first round, and the second in the quarterfinals. The two teams seek revenge and for this there is nothing better than to start won.

When will Inter Miami vs Montreal be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS between Inter Miami and Montreal at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be played this Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Montreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Montreal

This 2023 MLS game between Inter Miami and Montreal will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

