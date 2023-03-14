For the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16, LAFC will face Alajuelense. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

[Watch LAFC vs Alajuelense online free in the US on FuboTV]

In a first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League full of surprises, there were some teams that, contrary to that, were favorites to win and they showed why. This is the case of the last MLS champions, Los Angeles FC, who as visitors obtained an almost definitive result.

It was no less than 3-0, which practically ensures their passage to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, especially since they have the advantage of defining at home. Alajuelense will go in search of a miracle since they should win by at least 3 goals difference, something that does not seem to be easy.

When will LAFC vs Alajuelense be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between LAFC and Alajuelense at the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California will take place this Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Alajuelense: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between LAFC and Alajuelense be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com.

