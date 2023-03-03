LAFC will host Portland Timbers for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LAFC will receive Portland Timbers in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Two of the teams that were cheerleaders last season face each other. The home team, the Portland Timbers, started with a 1-0 win over Kansas City. Although due to goal difference they cannot be among the first places, they are one of the leaders to start winning and want to continue at the top.

The debut of the last champions, Los Angeles FC, was postponed due to weather conditions and therefore the fans missed not only the first game of the champions, but also the Los Angeles derby against the Galaxy. Finally, fans will be able to see the debut of the champions.

When will LAFC vs Portland Timbers be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS between LAFC and Portland Timbers at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California will be played this Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Portland Timbers

This 2023 MLS game between LAFC and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

