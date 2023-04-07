Liverpool will clash with Arsenal at Anfield on Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 Premier League will have a top game when Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Matchday 30. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream this fantastic match for free.

Liverpool aren’t having a season according to their high expectations. They had a tough stretch of games lately, but they still haven’t performed up to their standards. The Reds arrive from four matchups without a win that included matches vs Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea. It was the offensive side of the team what could be the most concerning part since they scored just one goal in that run.

Arsenal are on the exact opposite end when it comes to confidence. They were eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting CP in an unexpected way, although their focus is on the league. In this competition they won seven games in a row to hold an eight-point lead over the Citizens with one more EPL appearance.

When will Liverpool vs Arsenal be played?

Liverpool will take on Arsenal on Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Sunday, April 9. The game will be played at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the US

The game between Liverpool and Arsenal on Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on Peacock in the US. SiriusXM FC is the other option.