NFL News: Lamar Jackson of the Ravens shattered an incredible record against the Browns

In Saturday’s showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, Lamar Jackson delivered yet another MVP-caliber performance, further solidifying his case as the league’s most valuable player this season. Jackson’s versatility was on full display, highlighted by a remarkable NFL milestone that underscores his unique skill set—one rarely seen in the league.

Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to finish a season with over 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards. In addition, he now holds the record for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback, with 6,154. Head coach John Harbaugh praised Jackson before Week 18, calling him the MVP front-runner, and statistically, this season is shaping up to be even better than Jackson’s 2023-2024 MVP campaign. However, the Ravens’ current record doesn’t reflect the same dominance, which could impact his MVP candidacy despite the numbers.

With this win, the Ravens are in position to lock up the AFC North. Securing the division title would allow them to host a playoff game, providing a clearer path to their ultimate goal: a Super Bowl appearance and victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who has the edge in the MVP race?

This season, three quarterbacks stand out as MVP candidates, each delivering career-best performances. All three have achieved feats that would have likely earned them the MVP award in previous years. However, two of these quarterbacks—Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen—have shattered records that make their cases especially compelling.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Advertisement

Both Jackson and Allen have accomplished something unprecedented in NFL history: more than 3,500 passing yards, over 500 rushing yards, 40 or more total touchdowns, and fewer than 10 turnovers in a single season. These extraordinary achievements make them the clear front-runners for the league’s most prestigious individual award.

Advertisement

see also NFL imposes strong fine on Chiefs star Travis Kelce for controversial action in game vs Steelers

The case for Josh Allen

Josh Allen has been the engine of the Buffalo Bills’ offense, accounting for 93% of the team’s offensive production. He has also generated 80% of the Bills’ total yards, a staggering figure, especially considering the lack of support from a standout running back. No Bills RB has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Advertisement

Allen has also made significant strides in ball security, a criticism in past seasons. He’s thrown six interceptions compared to Jackson’s four, but when factoring in lost fumbles, Allen has just seven turnovers to Jackson’s nine.

The case for Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s efficiency and explosiveness remain unmatched. Despite accounting for 77.4% of the Ravens’ offensive production—a lower percentage than Allen—Jackson has benefited from a more balanced supporting cast. Baltimore boasts eight Pro Bowlers this season, compared to just one for Buffalo. Additionally, Jackson has Derrick Henry in the backfield, who nearly hit 2,000 rushing yards, relieving some of the defensive focus on the Ravens’ quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Context and narrative

While Jackson’s individual brilliance stands out, the context surrounding Josh Allen’s success strengthens his MVP case. The Bills have overcome significant challenges, including salary cap constraints that limited roster depth. Buffalo wasn’t expected to contend for a top seed, yet they’ve secured the AFC’s No. 2 spot, largely thanks to Allen’s heroic efforts. Conversely, the Ravens, a preseason favorite to secure the AFC’s top seed, have fallen short of expectations despite Jackson’s historic season.

see also Former Super Bowl Champion with Patriots Bill Belichick, makes bold confession about Ex-Giants Eli Manning

Ultimately, the MVP race between Allen and Jackson highlights two contrasting narratives: Allen’s resilience in adversity versus Jackson’s unparalleled efficiency and explosiveness. Both have redefined what it means to be a dual-threat quarterback, and the award will likely come down to how voters weigh team context versus individual brilliance.