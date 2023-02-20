Mexico U17 will face El Salvador U17 for the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The competition advances and little by little the best teams are left, so the level of the games between them will be better. This is what we can expect from this confrontation between two teams whose young talents are the great promise in soccer in their respective countries, and in CONCACAF in general.

On one side will be Mexico, who advanced as leaders in their group and then in the round of 16 beat Nicaragua 6-0 without major problems. El Salvador seeks to surprise against the tough Mexicans. They advanced second in their group and in the round of 16 they beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in a tough game.

When will Mexico U17 vs El Salvador U17 be played?

The game for the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship quarterfinals between Mexico U17 and El Salvador U17 will be played at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, Guatemala City, Guatemala this Tuesday, February 21 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U17 vs El Salvador U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs El Salvador U17

This 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship quarterfinals game between Mexico U17 and El Salvador U17 will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 2.