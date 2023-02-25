USA U17 will clash with Mexico U17 in the final of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship. The game will be played at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The final of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship will have the top favorites going for the title since USA U17 will go up against Mexico U17. This game will take place at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala. Find out more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Mexico U17 got to the last day undefeated thanks to their almost perfect run. In their group they finished with seven points in three games, but they were relentless in the knockouts. They haven’t conceded a single goal combining the round of 16, the quarterfinals and the semifinals. The Mexicans were also lethal in attack having scored 14 times in that stretch including a 5-0 win over Panama in their last match.

USA U17 were also outstanding from the beginning. They actually were able to get victories in each of their six matchups. The Americans have been a scoring force as well totaling 14 goals in their three must-win games. Canada was the rival they eliminated in the semifinals with a 2-0. Both the United States and Mexico secured a spot in the U17 World Cup to be hosted by Peru starting in November this year.

When will Mexico U17 vs USA U17 be played?

USA U17 will battle with Mexico U17 in the final of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship this Sunday, February 26. The game will be played at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala.

Mexico U17 vs USA U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs USA U17 in the US

The game between Mexico U17 and USA U17 in the final of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus, and TUDN USA.