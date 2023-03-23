Mexico will host Jamaica at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League will have a defining game between Jamaica and Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 6. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Mexico vs Jamaica online free on Fubo]

Mexico had a crucial game against Surinam on Matchday 5 that was going to also affect this one. Only the leader of the group will advance to the final four, so it was a meaningful match. The Mexicans were able to get a 2-0 away win that sent them to the first place. Since they are on top, they just need to avoid a loss.

Jamaica instead will try to make some noise taking down a powerful team in the region. They have one victory in three matchups, but they still remain undefeated. The Jamaicans are two points behind their opponents, meaning a triumph in Mexico will be enough.

When will Mexico vs Jamaica be played?

Mexico will take on Jamaica on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League this Sunday, March 26. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Mexico vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica in the US

The game between Mexico and Jamaica on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, and TUDN.com are the other options.