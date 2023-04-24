Monterey Bay will face San Jose Earthquakes for the third round of the 2023 US Open Cup. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Monterey Bay will play against San Jose Earthquakes in what will be the 2023 US Open Cup third round. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The third round of the 2023 US Open Cup (the oldest soccer tournament in the United States) will have the participation of MLS teams, so from now on the games will have more interest since the most important teams from the country will start playing.

One of them is the San Jose Earthquakes, who currently rank 5th in the Western Conference, 5 points behind the leaders. Their rivals, the Monterey Bay, come from the United Soccer League, a second division soccer league, so in this game they will seek to surprise.

When will Monterey Bay vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup third round between Monterey Bay and San Jose Earthquakes at the Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California will take place this Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Monterey Bay vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Monterey Bay vs San Jose Earthquakes

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup third round between Monterey Bay and San Jose Earthquakes can be watched in the United States on: Bleacher Report App.

