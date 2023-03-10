New York City FC will face Inter Miami for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

New York City FC will play against Inter Miami in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Inter Miami are one of the leaders that MLS has. they won their first two games scoring a total of 4 goals and conceding none (same start as New England, also 4 goals for and 0 against). Now they will seek to continue at the top and keep playing at this good level.

Their rivals are a team that had a bad start, but from which much more is undoubtedly expected. New York City FC have barely obtained 1 points, product of 1 draw and 1 loss, with 1 goal scored and 3 conceded. Obviously, they want to get to the top, and for that reason a win against the leaders would be important.

When will New York City FC vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS between New York City FC and Inter Miami at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York will be played this Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami

This 2023 MLS game between New York City FC and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

