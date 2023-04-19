Peñarol will host Millonarios for the second round of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, check out when and how to watch this soccer match in the United States.

The local team is coming from a 4-1 defeat against America-MG in the first round of the competition. Brian Mansilla was their sole goalscorer in that match. Now, they will have the advantage of playing at home.

Millonarios, on the other hand, started their journey at the Copa Sudamericana with a 3-0 win over Defensa y Justicia. Leonardo Castro, with a brace, and David Silva were the goalscorers of the first match and they’re ready to keep adding to their counts.

When will Peñarol vs Millonarios be played?

Peñarol and Millonarios will face each other for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Thursday, April 20 at Estadio Campeón del Siglo in Montevideo. In their last match in the league, Millonarios tied 1-1 with Atletico Huila. Meanwhile, Peñarol is coming from a 2-0 win in the Uruguayan championship.

Peñarol vs Millonarios: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Peñarol vs Millonarios in the US free online

The match between Peñarol and Millonarios for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana will be broadcast in the US by Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. Another option to watch the game is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.