Real Salt Lake will play against St. Louis City SC in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City SC online in the US on Apple TV]

St. Louis City SC continue as leaders in the Western Conference. They are still the big surprise of the season, since their incorporation into the MLS is quite recent, they were not expected to have such good results in such a short time: no less than 4 victories in 4 games played and of course they seek to continue in the same way.

Their rivals will be Real Salt Lake, a team that has not had the best start. Although they must recover one game, in the three matches they have played, they obtained just 3 points, product of one victory and two losses. They know this is not an easy game, but they are confident that they will be able to get points against the leaders.

When will Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City SC be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS between Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC the American First Field, in Sandy, Utah will be played this Saturday, March 25 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City SC

This 2023 MLS game between Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

