River Plate will play against Godoy Cruz in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The 4-0 victory of San Lorenzo against Gimnasia de La Plata allowed Boedo's team to continue as leaders of this 2023 Argentine League. Of course, River Plate, as one of the main candidates, does not want to lose their footing and that is why they will seek a home win.

If they manage to obtain 3 points, they would reach 15, only 1 less than the leaders. Their rivals will be the always complicated Godoy Cruz, who also seek to get closer to the top places. With 9 points, at the moment they are a bit far away, but the victory at the Monumental, in addition to being important due to the toughness of the rival, would bring them very close to the upper zone of the standings.

When will River Plate vs Godoy Cruz be played?

The Matchday 7 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Godoy Cruz will be played at the El Monumental Stadium this Sunday, March 12 at 6:15 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Godoy Cruz

This Matchday 7 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Godoy Cruz will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.

