Seattle Sounders will receive Minnesota United in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Seattle Sounders' upset 4-1 loss to the Portland Timbers in the previous Matchday allowed St. Louis City SC and Los Angeles FC to surpass them in the standings. Now they are third, 2 points below the leaders.

Of course, they want to put that bad game behind them and focus on what's to come, which will also be a tough game as they will face none other than Minnesota United, who are currently in 6th place in the West. It will undoubtedly be a very interesting game between two aspirants to be in the postseason.

When will Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United be played?

The game for the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington will be played this Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United

This 2023 MLS game between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.

