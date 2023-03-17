St. Louis City SC will host San Jose Earthquakes for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

St. Louis City SC will play against San Jose Earthquakes in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch St. Louis City SC vs San Jose Earthquakes online in the US on Apple TV]

The local team St. Louis City SC is so far the big surprise of this 2023 MLS season. Despite being a team recently incorporated into the most important soccer league in the United States, they have had a truly excellent start with 3 wins in 3 games.

They are the only thing that have achieved that feat of having 9 points out of 9 possible and that is why they want to continue at the top. For that, they must beat the San Jose Earthquakes, a team that started this season very well with two wins and one loss, and they seek to fight at the top.

When will St. Louis City SC vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS between St. Louis City SC and San Jose Earthquakes at the Citypark in St. Louis, Missouri will be played this Saturday, March 18 at 8:30 PM (ET).

St. Louis City SC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs San Jose Earthquakes

This 2023 MLS game between St. Louis City SC and San Jose Earthquakes will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

