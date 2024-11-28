The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight kept analysts talking about it. Now, Joe Rogan, a legendary UFC commentator, has decided to step into the conversation by giving a controversial take on the bout.

For several months, Jake Paul prepared for his fight against Mike Tyson. While the match was postponed due to Tyson’s health issues, it finally took place on November 15, marking the return of a legend like Iron Mike.

Unfortunately, the fight didn’t live up to expectations. Tyson, 58, was exhausted by the third round, allowing Paul to have an ‘easy’ fight and defeat Iron Mike by unanimous decision after eight rounds.

Joe Rogan gets brutally honest on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Following the disappointing fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, many fans slammed the YouTuber-turned-boxer for hyping the bout so much. It certainly didn’t go as Paul had expected, with Tyson clearly out of physical condition to face a 27-year-old fighter.

After Tyson’s 7th professional defeat, many analysts weighed in on the fight. Some speculated that the bout was scripted and that Iron Mike had spared Paul, but Joe Rogan has a different perspective.

The legendary UFC commentator discussed the fight on his podcast. He praised Jake Paul, believing the YouTuber-turned-boxer has contributed to the boxing industry with his bouts against high-profile opponents.

“I don’t have anything against Jake Paul,” Rogan said on his podcast. “I like Jake Paul. I think what he’s doing is genius. I think what he’s doing is, like – I mean, he’s making insane amounts of money, he’s having a great time, he’s a legit boxer. He’s absolutely a legit boxer. If you do [hate him], you’re an idiot. But the reality is, Mike is 58 years old, and I was worried. I love that guy, and he was a hero of mine when I was a kid.”

Will Jake Paul fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

After his fight against Mike Tyson, fans are curious about who Jake Paul will face next. Several boxers have expressed interest in fighting the YouTuber, but it seems that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is currently in the lead.

The Mexican boxer has claimed that Paul has approached him multiple times to set up a fight. Reports suggest this bout could take place between May and March of 2025.

