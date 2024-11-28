Jameis Winston and Sean Payton will meet again in Week 13. They shared a locker room for two years with the New Orleans Saints, and now the head coach has decided to share some unpopular thoughts about the quarterback.

In 2020, the Saints brought in a new quarterback to sit behind Drew Brees. The legendary QB was nearing retirement, so the club decided to sign an experienced player to step in if Brees chose to leave at any moment.

The Saints acquired Jameis Winston, who was familiar with the team due to his experience with the Buccaneers. However, not everyone approved of the move, as Winston’s frequent mistakes left fans wondering if he would bring those same issues to New Orleans.

Sean Payton praises Jameis Winston ahead of Week 13 matchup

Winston played only a few snaps during his first season in Louisiana since Drew Brees was still the starter. However, when Brees retired in 2021, the club gave Winston a chance as starter.

Sean Payton believed Winston could revive his career in New Orleans. He was the starter in Week 1 in 2021, with a 5-2 record that shocked everyone. However, his season ended earlier than expected due to a torn ACL.

Payton’s relationship with Winston lasted only two years. The head coach took a sabbatical in 2022 before joining the Broncos a year later. Meanwhile, Winston’s time in New Orleans was also brief; he left the team this year to sign with the Browns.

Now, they are set to face off in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. While many view Jameis Winston as far from an elite player, Sean Payton has offered a different perspective, praising the quarterback ahead of their matchup in a statement that may be unpopular among fans.

ATLANTA, GA Ð NOVEMBER 26: New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston 2 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on November 26th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 26 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231126004

“I enjoyed it,” Payton said about his time with Winston. “He’s big. He’s tremendous in the locker room. I said this already — he’s got this infectious personality. [He has] a smile on his face every day he’s at work. You hear him before you see him — that type of guy. . . . I really enjoyed coaching him and having a chance to work with him. He’s the ultimate pro. He has natural leadership abilities, and you feel that with him. You have to remember now there were years when he was in Tampa playing against us. I hated him because that was one of the opposing teams’ quarterbacks, but we always had some good battles. When he came to our program, he was a sponge as a backup. . . . It will be good to shake his hand and see him after the game.”

What is Jameis Winston’s all-time record?

In the 2015 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston with the first overall pick. Expectations were high, but he has yet to fully meet them.

Through four games with the Browns this year, Jameis Winston holds a disappointing 36-48 career record.

