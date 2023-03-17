Tigres UANL face off with Monterrey in the long awaited Clasico Regio in Liga MX. Read here to find out the TV Channel to watch the game or how to live stream it in the US.

Tigres UANL clash with Monterrey on Matchday 12 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The most anticipated game for Nuevo Leon will be played at Estadio Universitario. Read here to find out the date, kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Tigres UANL are not the same after Diego Cocca left the team to take over Mexico's national team. As an interim coach, Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz hasn't found the best way to perform with one of the best rosters in Liga MX. Last week, they lost at home against Club America and a few days ago were almost eliminated by Orlando City in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Monterrey are the best club in Liga MX. There's no doubt about it. Rayados are first-place in the standings with a seven-point advantage over their nearest rival. Just impressive with six matches left in Clausura 2023. Led by legendary coach Victor Manuel Vucetich, Monterrey haven't lost in more than two months since the first game of the season.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

The famous Clasico Regio between Tigres UANL and Monterrey is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 18 at 9:05 PM (ET). The game will be held at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Monterrey visit Tigres UANL in the Clasico Regio and the game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.