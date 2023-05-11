Tigres UANL will host Toluca at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The playoffs of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have Tigres UANL receiving Toluca in the first leg of the quarterfinals. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Tigres UANL were a top candidate when the league started, but they weren’t able to keep up with their usual performances. Instead, they won just one of their last seven games in the regular season. They defeated Puebla 1-0 three days ago in the wild card round.

Toluca arrived in this match having rested more than their opponent. They finished in the fourth place, so they entered directly in this part of the draw. Their run includes only one loss in seven matchups.

When will Tigres UANL vs Toluca be played?

Tigres UANL will face Toluca in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Thursday, May 11. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the US

The game between Tigres UANL and Toluca in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.