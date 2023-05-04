Troyes and PSG will clash off at Stade de l’Aube in the 34th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Troyes to face ESTAC Troyes at Stade de l’Aube without Lionel Messi on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US.

[Watch Troyes vs PSG online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 30th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; ES Troyes AC have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2022, and it ended in a toughly-earned 4-3 win for the Parisians at home at the Parc des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

When will Troyes vs PSG be played?

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 34 game between Troyes and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Stade de l’Aube in Troyes.

Troyes vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Troyes vs PSG

The French league match to be played between Troyes and PSG in the 34th round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde.