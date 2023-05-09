United States will face Panama for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

United States will play against Panama in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the most anticipated duel in group C in this 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship since the two favorites will play to take first place. On one side will be Panama, who had a tough debut against Trinidad and Tobago against whom they won 2-1, and then easily beat the Dominican Republic 8-1.

They have at least the second place secured, so they will be in the quarterfinals, but they want to be leaders and to do so they must beat the favorites United States, who also won their first two games against the Dominicans 11-1 and the Trinidadians 6-2. They want to keep first place and that is why they will go for the victory.

When will United States vs Panama be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage between United States and Panama at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility, Nassau, Bahamas will take place this Wednesday, May 10 at 1:30 PM (ET).

United States vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch United States vs Panama

This game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage between United States and Panama can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.

