Do you want to follow the soccer players' diet? Here are tips from sports professionals and nutrition experts on what you need to include in your meal prep each week.

Maintaining a proper nutritional diet is vital for any athlete, but different athletes have different demands in their sport. Therefore, it stands to reason they have different dietary needs.

To determine what to include in your diet, as a soccer player, we’ve gathered tips from 10 sports professionals and nutrition experts on what you need to include in your meal prep each week.

7 to 9 Portions of Fruit and Vegetables

Having a seven to nine portion size of fruits to vegetables will ensure that soccer athletes have enough antioxidants to protect cells and repair damage, as well as providing numerous other health benefits including maintaining a healthy weight, reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, etc. Seven to nine portions can seem like a lot, but if you think about it in terms of breakfast (a portion could be a banana or apple with porridge), snacks (a portion could be a carrot or celery sticks), lunch (a portion could be two slices of tomato on your sandwich) and dinner (a portion could be ½ plate of vegetables) then it’s not as daunting.

The other benefit of eating fruit and vegetables each day is that it will crowd out less healthy foods such as sugary snacks and drinks, processed foods and red meat which should all be limited in a soccer player’s diet anyway. So, as a soccer player make sure you are eating seven to nine portions of fruit and vegetables per day.

Antreas Koutis, Administrative Manager, Financer

Greens for the Winning Team

When preparing meals as a soccer athlete, it's wise to include clean water, fresh vegetables, and different fruits while avoiding poorly processed foods. Consuming organic greens is vital to performing at an alpha level during a soccer match. However, avoiding soda, beer, and fast food is equally important. Choose a diet that ensures your body is fed the correct fuel to utilize when pushing past physical and mental limitations.

Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder and CEO, OSDB Sports

Green Protein Shakes

Strength is the main asset of every athlete because it ensures power; even to run faster, you need stronger legs. So soccer players should provide the proper amount of protein to build their muscles. Green protein shakes are an excellent choice because they include proteins, vitamins-packed vegetables, fruits, and water, properly nourishing and hydrating at once. You can prepare them quickly in a blender and always carry them as a healthy snack.

Natalia Brzezinska, Marketing & Outreach Manager, US Visa Photo

Pentadecanoic Acid

Like every athlete, soccer players should make sure they're getting plenty of pentadecanoic acid in their diets. It's the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in 90 years, and it's proven to fortify cell walls, support mitochondrial function and improve cellular signaling. In particular, this nutrient can be found in certain types of fish and full-fat dairy.

Since we brought a pentadecanoic acid supplement to the market, we have received a ton of customer testimonials stating that our product has helped improve mood, sleep and energy levels—which are important for any athlete looking to keep their head in the game.

Stephanie Venn-Watson, Co-Founder, fatty15

Plentiful Proteins and Carbs

Nutrition is vitally important for athletes, not only because it gives them the energy they need to perform, but it also helps them build muscle and reach the targets and goals they seek. One of the best diet tips for soccer players is the importance of eating healthy carbs such as oats, quinoa, whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruits or nuts to help provide the body with the energy needed to exercise, build stamina and endurance without having to break down muscles for energy and reversing the benefits of a workout. Prior to a soccer match, eating oatmeal with fruits or a peanut butter sandwich can give athletes the boost of energy they need to maximize their performance.

John Gardner, Co-Founder/CEO, Kickoff

Carb Loading

Carbs are great before an intense bout of exercise. They provide slow burning long lasting energy that can get a player through a long game. Loading up on high carb foods is the perfect way to make sure you're able to stay in the game and can be especially effective in cardio heavy activities such as marathons, football or soccer. Grains, such as breads and pastas, are easy sources of carbohydrates to include in a diet and can be used to make quick and easy meals before heading out to play.

Just be sure you're actually doing something with all that energy that you're loading up on. Too many calories, which are usually gained from carb-heavy foods, can turn into body fat if that energy isn't being properly used. Still, carbs are going to be your best friend when you're going to be active for an extended period of time. Athletes should study up on how to properly carb load before a game.

Soji James, 1AND1 Life Expert Certified Personal Trainer, 1AND1 Life

Lean Proteins

Focusing on lean proteins is one best practice for soccer players. Soccer pro Carlos Valderrama, also known as El Pibe, speaks highly of chicken as game fuel in the much-loved kids video game ‘Backyard Soccer’. Chicken and salmon as dietary staples ensure the best balance of proteins for optimal performance. Parse in some healthy fats from nuts, olive oil, and avocados to add in some flavor and extra fuel on game days.

Adam Bem, Co-Founder & COO, Victoria VR

Oily Fish

As a soccer player, I’m always looking for ways to improve my game. I’ve found that eating oily fish twice a week is the best way to get Omega 3s. Not only does it help improve my cardiovascular health, but it also helps to increase my speed and agility. In addition, omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce muscle soreness after a match.

For these reasons, I believe that eating oily fish is one of the best workouts for a soccer player. Not only does it improve your overall health, but it also helps to improve your speed and agility. Eating oily fish is a simple and effective way to improve your game.

Ludovic Chung-Sao, Lead Engineer & Founder, Zen Soundproof

Bananas

Anyone who played soccer growing up remembers getting orange slices at halftime. There was probably some nutritional reason for it, but adult soccer players should turn to another kind of fruit for fueling purposes. Bananas remain one of the most beneficial pre- and post-workout snacks. All endurance athletes, if they like bananas, will turn to the superfood for fuel.

Bananas are packed with potassium and vitamin B6. Any kind of physical exertion should be followed by consuming foods that are rich with potassium and electrolytes. These fruits have an abundance of both. Additionally, the vitamin B6 found in bananas serves an anti-inflammatory aid. Bananas are good for the heart and digestive system. It’s a natural superfood.

John Sarson, CEO, American Crypto Academy

Easily Digestible and Highly Nutritious Foods

It’s important for athletes to eat easily digestible and highly nutritious foods. For example, quality oats, sweet potatoes, quinoa, grilled meats, avocados, and fish. All of these foods have high quality calories and feed the brain and the body. They’re nutrient dense and easy for the body to digest. All of these factors create a well rounded, healthy diet, which is of the utmost importance for athletes.

If an athlete eats a heavy meal before playing, they’ll likely feel lethargic. On the other hand, if they eat a meal high in sugars, they’ll get hungry again and crash mid workout. These foods listed above are well balanced and feed the body holistically. In conclusion, athletes must eat foods filled with complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and hearty grains in order to keep their health and endurance intact.

Lionel Mora, CEO, Neoplants