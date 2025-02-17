Brazil legend Cafu weighs in on ‘GOAT’ debate, excludes Ronaldo and Messi from his list

In recent years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have monopolized the “greatest of all time” debate. However, for Brazil and AC Milan legend Cafu, neither of them is on his GOAT list, which he revealed during a recent press conference in Costa Rica.

The World Cup champion was asked for his thoughts on Ronaldo’s comments, in which he called himself the “most complete player ever,” and the Brazilian had a clear answer: “Cristiano is a phenomenon, but the best player of all time? No,” he said, in comments first shared by La Nacion journalist Juan Diego Villarreal.

He then elaborated on his thoughts, naming other legends he believes are the greatest: “If we’re talking about all-time, we must mention players like Maradona, Pelé, Platini, Franz Beckenbauer, and Garrincha. We’re talking about incredible players.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cristiano Ronaldo was the best for six or seven years, but in a debate about the greatest of all time, we have to consider players who were better than him,” he concluded. While his list certainly includes impressive players, it’s intriguing that he didn’t mention Messi, who was Ronaldo’s biggest rival during their time in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo caused controversy with his comments (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement

On the other hand, Cafu is widely regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in history, winning two FIFA World Cup titles with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. He also earned numerous domestic and international titles with AC Milan, including the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

see also World Cup winner Kaka makes a clear choice on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Ronaldo’s full comments: What did the Portuguese star say?

In an interview with Spain’s La Sexta channel on February 4, the Al Nassr star was candid when he discussed his place in the greatest of all time list, saying that he believes he is the most complete player ever.

Advertisement

“I believe I am the most complete player that has ever existed. That’s my opinion. Personal preference aside, I believe it’s me. I do everything in football: I’m good in the air, I take free kicks well, I have a strong left foot, I’m fast, strong, and jump well,” he explained.

“Some people prefer Messi, Pelé, or Maradona. I understand and respect that, but to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a complete player is a lie. I am the most complete,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Soccer icon shares curious take on Messi’s role in Argentina: ‘You don’t feel whether he’s there or not’

Messi and Ronaldo’s legacies

While Cafu didn’t mention the Argentine, Messi is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. He has won eight Ballon d’Or awards (an all-time record) and four UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona. His record-breaking goal tally includes the most goals in a calendar year, as well as leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup, as well as two Copa America (2021, 2024).

Cristiano Ronaldo, with five Ballon d’Or awards, has also dominated European football, winning five Champions League titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid. His longevity has seen him become the all-time top scorer in both the UEFA Champions League and international football, while also claiming European Championship glory with Portugal in 2016.