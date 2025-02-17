Mavs star Kyrie Irving makes a huge revelation about wanting to play for another country in the Olympics

The Dallas Mavericks now rely heavily on Kyrie Irving as their star, but the veteran guard has also had a decorated career representing Team USA in international competitions, including the Olympics and FIBA tournaments. However, Irving recently revealed that he is considering a major change—switching the country he represents.

“Man, we’re in the process of that right now, just trying to figure out the best route for me to be eligible,” Irving said after the NBA All-Star Game via Fox Sports. “There’s a lot of paperwork involved. Obviously, USA still has a decision to make, but for me, I’m just trying to do what’s best. Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great.”

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Irving holds dual citizenship and has long expressed his connection to the country.“I consider myself an international player even though I played on Team USA,” he said. “A lot of my peers laugh at me when I bring it up, and some fans may not agree, but I was born in Australia. Team USA asked me to play for them when I was 17 or 18… I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn’t happen. Coach K wasn’t going to let that happen either.”

Irving’s international legacy

Irving has been a key contributor to Team USA on the global stage, showcasing his elite ball-handling, scoring, and playmaking in major tournaments. His standout moment came at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where he led the U.S. to gold and was named Tournament MVP. In the final against Serbia, Irving erupted for 26 points on a flawless 6-of-6 from three-point range, guiding Team USA to a dominant 129-92 victory. His ability to control the tempo and score efficiently made him one of the most impactful players in the tournament.

Kyrie Irving #10 of United States handles the ball against Spain during the Men’s Semifinal match on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

His success continued at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he played a crucial role as the starting point guard for a star-studded U.S. roster. Averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists per game, Irving provided steady leadership alongside Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. In the gold medal game, he contributed 12 points and 5 assists, helping Team USA secure a commanding 96-66 victory over Serbia.

Despite his history with Team USA, Irving’s recent comments suggest a possible shift toward representing Australia in the 2028 Olympics. While his eligibility remains uncertain due to FIBA regulations, the idea of Irving suiting up for the Boomers adds an intriguing storyline to his international career. If the move happens, it would mark a significant turning point in the NBA and basketball world—one that could see Irving leading a different nation on the sport’s biggest stage.