NBA News: Tyler Herro delivers a powerful message to former Heat teammate Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have faced a challenging transition following the departure of their former star, Jimmy Butler, who left behind an unforgettable legacy with the franchise. However, stepping into the spotlight is All-Star guard Tyler Herro, who is having an impressive season and recently shared his thoughts on Butler’s impact on the team.

One of the ongoing discussions surrounding Butler’s departure is whether his No. 22 jersey should eventually be retired. While some believe his contributions make him worthy of the honor, others argue that his lack of a championship with the Heat falls short of that distinction. Despite the debate, Andrew Wiggins, who has worn No. 22 throughout his career, is now sporting it in Miami. When asked about the situation, Herro explained why he believes the number should remain in circulation.

“Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend,” Herro said, per Yoav Modai. “But I feel like with how things transpired over the last couple of months, I think 22 can be worn again.” Butler was the driving force behind the Heat’s recent success, leading them to two NBA Finals appearances. Herro acknowledged his leadership qualities and work ethic during the All-Star break, speaking highly of his former teammate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jimmy is a great leader,” Herro told The Miami Herald. “He leads by example. He comes in every single day with a hard hat, puts his hat on, and he gets to work. He’s a winner. He wants to win. So I’m sure the fans out here in San Fran and Oakland will definitely love Jimmy, and we’ll miss him down in Miami.”

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts following a basket during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 27, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler’s legacy in Miami

Jimmy Butler’s time with the Miami Heat is defined by his leadership, resilience, and clutch performances on the biggest stage. His impact was immediate, guiding Miami to the 2020 NBA Finals inside the Orlando bubble. In Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler delivered one of the most iconic performances in Finals history, recording a 40-point triple-double (40 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists) to keep Miami’s championship hopes alive.

Advertisement

see also Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals how Curry and Butler will lead them to the championship

He followed that up with another masterful showing in Game 5, posting 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists while playing 47 of 48 minutes in an elimination game.

Advertisement

In the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, Butler once again put the Heat on his back, dropping 47 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. While Miami fell short of the Finals that year, Butler’s relentless effort further cemented his status as one of the franchise’s greatest players.

A year later, Butler led the Heat to an improbable NBA Finals run as the No. 8 seed in 2023—a feat achieved only once before in NBA history. His legendary first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks saw him erupt for 56 points in Game 4, the fourth-highest scoring performance in playoff history, and 42 points in the series-clinching Game 5, eliminating the top-seeded Bucks in stunning fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butler’s lasting impact on the Heat and the NBA

Beyond the stats and accolades, Butler’s legacy in Miami is built on his toughness, leadership, and ability to elevate those around him. He fully embraced the Heat’s hard-nosed culture, setting the standard for work ethic and accountability.

see also NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green thanks Jimmy Butler for his positive impact on the team

Whether it was his fearless performances in elimination games, his ability to thrive under pressure, or his unwavering confidence, Butler left a lasting imprint on the franchise. His name now belongs among the Heat’s all-time greats, alongside Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Alonzo Mourning. While he may not have delivered a NBA championship to Miami, his impact on the organization is undeniable, and his legacy as one of the most influential players in Heat history is already secure.