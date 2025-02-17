Former Madrid player makes bold statement, reveals who will inherit Messi, Cristiano, and Neymar’s legacy

Real Madrid has been home to some of the greatest footballers in history, many of whom had the privilege of sharing the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo or facing off against Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. One of them is Casemiro, a key figure in one of the most dominant midfield trios of all time. Named Kylian Mbappe as the heir to the throne.

In an interview with AS, Casemiro shared his thoughts on the best players of his generation and who he believes will inherit their throne.“It’s difficult to explain. Messi has been one of the greatest players in history, but we also had Cristiano Ronaldo. What those two did is unrepeatable. In my generation, the best have been Cristiano and Messi… and I’d put Neymar just behind them. He belongs on the podium.”

The Brazilian midfielder also reflected on the influence of two legendary managers, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola. “Cristiano and Messi changed soccer, just like Guardiola did with tiki-taka. Scoring 50 goals a season became normal because of them. Those two players will always be remembered. And we won those Champions League titles under Zidane, who defined an era.”

Casemiro acknowledges Mbappé’s greatness

Casemiro had firsthand experience facing Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League and recalls a moment when he realized the French star was destined for greatness.

Casemiro of Real Madrid applauds supporters during celebrations at estadio Santiago Bernabeu

“Mbappé is unstoppable. My first time facing him was in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes. He did everything to us. We lost 1-0 to a goal of his, but it was crazy. He’s the kind of player who will go down in soccer history. You can’t expect him to be a 10 every game, but he never drops below a 7.5 or 8. We’ve gotten used to his brilliance.”

Casemiro went on to name Mbappé as the heir to the throne left behind by Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar, while also highlighting the potential of other rising stars. “He is the successor to the three greats, alongside Vinícius Jr., who continues to improve every match, Rodrygo, and Fede Valverde, a leader who could define an era.”

Casemiro’s legacy at Real Madrid

Casemiro is undeniably a Real Madrid legend, having played a crucial role in winning five Champions League titles. As a core part of the club’s historic midfield trio alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, he helped achieve what had never been done before—winning three consecutive Champions League trophies. His defensive presence, physicality, and ability to break up play were instrumental in Madrid’s dominance, cementing his legacy as one of the most impactful midfielders of his era.