Arsenal are really close of becoming champions in the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check out their remaining fixtures.

Arsenal are the favorites to win the Premier League for the first time since that magical and undefeated 2003-2004 season. Mikel Arteta's rebuilding process is finally paying off, but, the race for the title is far from being over.

Right now, Manchester City are the only obstacle standing between Arsenal and the trophy. Other teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle or Liverpool are just too far away from the Gunners entering the final stage of the season.

So, Arsenal control their destiny to win the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to find out the remaining fixtures for the Gunners in their quest to end Manchester City's era of dominance.

What are Arsenal's remaining fixtures in the Premier League?

Arsenal have played 27 of the 38 matches scheduled in the 2022-2023 Premier League calendar and currently hold a five-point lead over Manchester City. Six of their eleven final games will be at home. These are the remaining fixtures for the Gunners.

Sunday, March 19th: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace. Emirates Stadium, London.

Saturday, April 1st: Arsenal vs Leeds United. Emirates Stadium, London.

Sunday, April 9th: Liverpool vs Arsenal. Anfield, Liverpool.

Sunday, April 16th: West Ham vs Arsenal. London Stadium, London.

Friday, April 21st: Arsenal vs Southampton. Emirates Stadium, London.

Wednesday, April 26th: Manchester City vs Arsenal. Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Saturday, April 29th: Arsenal vs Chelsea. Emirates Stadium, London.

Saturday, May 6th: Newcastle vs Arsenal. St. James' Park, Newcastle.

Saturday, May 13th: Arsenal vs Brighton. Emirates Stadium, London.

Saturday, May 20th: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal. The City Ground, Nottingham.

Saturday, May 28th: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton. Emirates Stadium, London.