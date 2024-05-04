Pachuca will face off against Necaxa for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Play-in. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Pachuca will face Necaxa for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Play-in. Uncover all the crucial information, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently available right here.

This marks the final significant opportunity for both teams to secure a spot in the postseason and contend for the title. Therefore, expectations are high for a fiercely contested match with alternating momentum between two rivals who have displayed commendable performances throughout the tournament.

Of the two, Pachuca emerge as the more determined side to claim the last ticket to the playoffs, buoyed by their exceptional performance in the Concacaf Champions Cup. However, Necaxa enters the match fresh off a hard-fought victory against Queretaro, instilling confidence that they can clinch the coveted eighth place spot.

When will the Pachuca vs Necaxa match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Play-in between Pachuca and Necaxa will be played this Sunday, May 5 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pachuca and Necaxa will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA.