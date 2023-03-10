German outlet Bild is reporting that the former Chelsea boss was not sacked because of his team’s slow start but rather for having “off the field” issues.

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea was a mixed bag, from the biggest high, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2020/21, to a low of starting the season with three wins in seven games. Tuchel was the last manager appointed by Román Abramóvich before the sale of Chelsea, and later it was reported the German coach did not see eye to eye with Todd Boehy.

Since then, Tuchel’s name has come up for various positions and after PSG’s recent Champions League elimination is once again in the running for the position he held from May 2018 - December 2020. Now a report from Bild claims that Tuchel was not sacked because of poor results from Chelsea, but rather for behavior off the field as well as “players losing respect for” him.

The report claims that Tuchel’s former wife, Sissi, received a call from England informing her that Tuchel was removed from his position for issues off the field, as well as the feelings of the first team towards the manager near the end.

Thomas Tuchel and former wife Sissi in divorce proceedings

Following getting this information, Sissi, once divorce proceedings began with her former husband of 13 years and father of their two children, sent an e-mail to the former Chelsea boss detailing the reasons of his firing.

Bild is reporting that Tuchel is trying to impose an injunction, so the information is not disclosed. The German manager is rumored to be on the radar of Spurs as well as PSG, and after winning 10 titles as a manager, it could be time for Tuchel to step back on the sidelines.

At Chelsea, Tuchel won 3 titles and held a 60-16-24 record at the club with a 60% winning percentage.