AS Roma will host Juventus in a match scheduled for Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Discover all the vital details about this captivating showdown, including how to witness every moment of the action via TV broadcasts or live streaming options accessible in your country.
It’s one of the most intriguing matchups of the Serie A weekend. With the addition of an extra Champions League spot awarded to Serie A, the battle to secure a spot in the top five takes center stage in Italian soccer. Here, two rivals engaged in this fight face off.
Juventus currently sits with 64 points, nearly securing their place, but a series of poor results could complicate their qualification. AS Roma, on the other hand, is locked in a battle for fifth place against Atalanta and Lazio. With so few matches remaining, every point lost could prove costly.
Roma vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (May 6)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 6)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (May 6)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 6)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 6)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Roma vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN 4
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3 beIN Sports Connect
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+