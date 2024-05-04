Roma will receive Juventus in a game valid for the Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

AS Roma will host Juventus in a match scheduled for Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Discover all the vital details about this captivating showdown, including how to witness every moment of the action via TV broadcasts or live streaming options accessible in your country.

[Watch Roma vs Juventus in the USA on Paramount+]

It’s one of the most intriguing matchups of the Serie A weekend. With the addition of an extra Champions League spot awarded to Serie A, the battle to secure a spot in the top five takes center stage in Italian soccer. Here, two rivals engaged in this fight face off.

Juventus currently sits with 64 points, nearly securing their place, but a series of poor results could complicate their qualification. AS Roma, on the other hand, is locked in a battle for fifth place against Atalanta and Lazio. With so few matches remaining, every point lost could prove costly.

Roma vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (May 6)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 6)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (May 6)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 6)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 6)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Mile Svilar of Roma – IMAGO / Mark Jacobs

Roma vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN 4

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3 beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

India: JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+