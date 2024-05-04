Liverpool will face Tottenham for the Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 36

Liverpool will play against Tottenham for Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited matchup. Discover multiple options for viewing, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

After the last two Matchdays, Liverpool’s hopes of contending for the Premier League title have dwindled to the point where their chances seem more theoretical than practical. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp‘s team remains determined to fight until the end. To do so, they must return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Their opponents will be Tottenham, who are also vying for significant stakes as the season draws to a close. The Spurs, with a game in hand, are optimistic about overtaking Aston Villa for the final Champions League qualifying spot. To achieve this, they must secure a victory.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (May 6)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

USA: 11:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go

India: Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC