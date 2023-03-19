Barcelona host Real Madrid in El Clasico 2023. Read here to check out what happens if the match ends in a tie.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What happens if the game ends in a tie?

Barcelona host Real Madrid in El Clasico and there's a lot at stake for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Xavi's team have a nine-point advantage over the famous Merengues with 13 games remaining and a victory could put them really close of hoisting the trophy for the first time in four years.

This season, Real Madrid won 3-1 their first meeting in La Liga at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. However, in the last few months, Barcelona have change things with a victory in the Spanish Super Cup final and then a 1-0 triumph on the road in the first leg of the semifinals in the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey).

So, in a crucial matchup to determine the future champion of the 2022-2023 La Liga, Real Madrid visit Barcelona in a very long awaited El Clasico. Read here to find out waht happens if the game ends in a tie.

What happens if Barcelona and Real Madrid tie in El Clasico 2023?

If Barcelona and Real Madrid tie in El Clasico 2023, Xavi's team will remain as leaders of La Liga with a nine-point advantage. However, in a very important detail, Real Madrid would have won the season's goal-average between them.

Real Madrid won 3-1 the first meeting against Barcelona in La Liga, so, in case both teams finish the season with the same number of points, Carlo Ancelotti's squad would become champions thanks to this tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule for Barcelona: Elche, Girona, Getafe, Atletico Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Betis, Osasuna, Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Valladolid, Mallorca and Celta.

Remaining schedule for Real Madrid: Valladolid, Villarreal, Cadiz, Celta, Girona, Almeria, Real Sociedad, Getafe, Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao.