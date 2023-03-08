In the Round of 16 at the Champions League, Bayern host PSG. Read here to check out what happens if Bayern lose in the second leg.

Bayern remain as one of the powerhouses in Europe, but, at least in the Bundesliga, it hasn't been easy for them. Right now, Julian Nagelsmann's team are on a three-way race with Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin which could go to the last minute. However, in the Champions League, Bayern Munich have been superb. Seven wins in seven matches. 19 goals scored and only two received.

On the other side, PSG are in a new effort to win the Champions League for the first time in club history. They already lost Neymar due to injury, but all their hopes rely in the spectacular tandem formed by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. This could be the last chance for them to finally hoist the trophy together.

So, in a blockbuster matchup, Bayern and PSG face off in the 2022-2023 Champions League with a ticket to the quarterfinals on the line. Read here to find out what happens if Bayern lose to PSG in the second leg of the Round of 16.

What happens if Bayern Munich lose to PSG in the Champions League?

If Bayern lose to PSG, the goal differential would be the key factor to determine if they advance or not. Considering the first leg ended 1-0 for Bayern at Paris, if they lose by one goal against PSG in the second leg, then the series go to extra time and, in case its necessary, a penalty shoot-out. It's important to remember that away goals are not a tiebreaker anymore in UEFA competitions.

If Bayern lose against PSG by two or more goals, they will be officially eliminated from the tournament. For example, 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 4-1, 4-2 or 5-3. Any loss by two or more goals will mean PSG advance to the quarterfinals. However, don't forget that in seven matches throughout the 2022-2023 Champions League, Bayern have only received two total goals. That happened unexpectedly in a 4-2 victory on the road against Viktoria Plzen.

So, considering these scenarios, Bayern or PSG will join Benfica and Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Their next rival would be determined in the draw scheduled for March 17th. There would be no country restrictions for them at the draw, so any rival could be possible among the last eight.