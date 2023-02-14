Milan are one of the three Italian teams in the Round of 16, they had a bad season during the 2021-2022 edition but it seems they are playing better than ever. Check here what will happen.

What happens if Milan lose to Tottenham in first leg match of 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League?

Milan are one of the Italian hopes along with Napoli and Inter Milan to reach another UEFA Champions League final, but a year ago they had too obvious defensive issues.

During the 2022-2023 group stage, Milan were the second best team within Group E, they won three games, but lost two and tied one for a total of 10 points.

Milan's defense during the group stage allowed 7 goals, while Tottenham allowed only 6 goals. Milan have obvious problems stopping the rival attacks.

What happens if Milan loses to Tottenham in the first game of the Round of 16?

Losing at home would be the worst situation for Milan, with a loss against Tottenham during the first leg game of the RO16 they would have to travel to England with the score (aggregate) against them and that way the game against Tottenham in England will be much more hard, they will have to win and score more goals.

Milan were weak during the 2021-2022 season, they were the worst team in Group B with losing record of 1-1-4 and only 4 points.

The last time Milan won a UEFA Champions League was during the 2006-2007 season, so far they have only two titles in the 21st century for a total of 7 all-time titles.