After the scandal with the new songs by Shakira, the Kings League has reached just amazing records of audience thanks to the presence of Gerard Pique alongside celebrities and former players such as Ibai Llanos, Sergio Kun Aguero or Iker Casillas.

Shakira shocked the world again with her latest collaboration with Karol G and, of course, it also has a message for Gerard Pique. The song, called TQG, seems on pace to break a lot of records in platforms such as YouTube. The Kings League noticed and took advantage of the situation.

So, in a major announcement for the Kings League and its future, Morena Beltran has been named as the president of Sergio Kun Aguero's team in a new project called the Queens League. Read here to find out who is the 24-year old journalist.

Queens League: Who is Morena Beltran, new president of Kun Aguero's team?

The Queens League is a new project which emerges after all the success by the Kings League. This would be the women's version of that tournament with the same format of gathering former players and celebrities to compete each week. Every team of the Kings League will have representation at the Queens League and will name new presidents.

In the case of Sergio Kun Aguero, Morena Beltran is the chosen one to be the president of Kunitas, the female version of Kunisports in the Queens League. She is a 24-year old journalist from Argentina who stole the spotlight in 2018 by analyzing soccer matches on Twitter.

In 2019, considering her impact gaining thousands of followers, ESPN Argentina decided to sign Morena Beltran. Since that moment on, she became one of the most recognized journalists in the country on television and radio. Furthermore, Morena Beltran also appeared as a reporter covering major events such as the First Division in Argentina, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Ligue 1 and the FIFA World Cup.

The influence on social media made her an ambassador for Puma and now she will be a huge star in the Queens League alongside other women such as Paola Gonu, Samy Rivera, Mayichi and Espe.