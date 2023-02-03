The leaders of Ligue 1 PSG will have to play without two of their stars in this game. They still have Lionel Messi, but these are definitely note-worthy absentees. Check out why Kylian Mbappe and Neymar won’t play against Toulouse.

The World Cup had PSG players taking Qatar by storm. Not only Lionel Messi shined with Argentina, but Kylian Mbappe did so in France. Since then the Parisian team hasn’t look that good, and against Toulouse they will even be without both Mbappe and Neymar.

They are the leaders of the league with a five-point difference over Olympique Marseille. Their results have been great in the first half of the season, although they haven’t been able to take a better advantage at the top of Ligue 1 with Lens being their main opponents the whole time.

Recently they could improve their performances to take back control. The win PSG got over Montpellier this week helped, though there was a bad outcome regarding the upcoming games for them. Find out why they won’t have these superstars in the lineup.

Why won’t Mbappe and Neymar play against Toulouse in Ligue 1?

Mbappe has been one of the best scorers in the world in the last couple of years. The World Cup final showed it perfectly, although he had a forgettable night days ago. The French star missed a penalty, retook it to fail again and even wasted an easy rebound from it. The issue is that wasn’t it for him.

He had to leave the field with a thigh injury before the 20-minute mark of PSG’s win against Montpellier. It was a bad timing for it because it was confirmed that he will be out for around three weeks. That means Mbappe will miss this match along with the Champions League battle with Bayern Munich coming soon in the calendar.

Neymar is the other player that will be out of the team. The Brazilian also missed Wednesday’s victory, so he was in doubt anyway. His status has him unavailable for a muscle problem that is preventing him to play. Most likely the cautious approach with Neymar is fueled by Mbappe’s uncertain return date.