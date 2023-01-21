The Premier League will have a great clash between title candidates. For Manchester United to play against Arsenal is an ideal opportunity to get close to the top, but they won’t have Casemiro in the lineup for this game. Check out why the Brazilian midfielder will not be vs the Gunners.

There was a very even first half of the season in the Premier League. Arsenal leading the way is a bit of surprise, although Manchester United has improved a lot to be ready to go for the title. But head coach Erik ten Hag will not have Casemiro to play against the Gunners in this game.

The arrival of the former Real Madrid star made a clear upgrade to the midfield. With his presence the Red Devils became a more solid team in a key area, so they are now much better. It also marks his absence as harder to replace when he misses.

They are eight points behind the leaders with one extra match. That is why Manchester United may have to win if they want to get nearer the top to be a candidate. What is sure is that Casemiro will not play in London.

Why will Casemiro be out vs Arsenal?

One important score was the win Manchester United got against Manchester City a week ago. The victory helped them be in the top four, although they weren’t able to repeat a few day after. Their game vs Crystal Palace on the road was a tie for a goal from the home squad near the end.

But there was something aside the 1-1 that will make things a bit extra complicated for them. Casemiro will not play because he is suspended. He was one yellow card away from a sanction and he received with 10 minutes to go. His spot in the field will have to be a place where their opponent may try find some weaknesses to explode without him in.