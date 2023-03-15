After having his contract registration nullified, Gavi's fate at Barcelona is now again in question. This begs the question: Can Gavi keep his current No. 6 or go back to using his former No. 30? Let's find out!

The Gavi issue at Barcelona is intricate, and it cuts to the quick of the club's already contentious relationship with La Liga. The talented midfielder was listed as a youth player when he signed a contract extension last September that runs all the way through 2026.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online free in the US on FuboTV]

If the Catalan giants don't designate him as a first-team player by June 30, he will be able to go leave free-agency basis as per the terms of his new contract. Only during a transfer window could the Blaugrana register him as a first-team player, but La Liga said it wasn't possible since the club were already in violation of the wage cap restrictions.

In light of this new information, Relevo claims that the court ruling allowing the 18-year-old to be listed as a first-team member for the Camp Nou outfit has been revoked. A court in the city of Barcelona has halted their judgment against La Liga's denial of the midfielder's professional card owing to a flaw. The decision had previously permitted Barca to temporarily register the player as a precaution before the closure of the winter transfer window.

Barcelona: Will Gavi have to revert to his old No. 30?

There is little doubt that the youngster will be permitted to play for the senior squad until the conclusion of the season, however, it is unclear under which registration. Because of the temporary registration of Gavi's new contract, the midfielder was officially allowed to wear the number 6 kit.

Barcelona stated on February 1 that their young midfielder will be switching shirt numbers from 30 to 6. Such news also suggests that La Liga has issued a precautionary judgment approving Barca's new contract registration after Gavi's renewal, which was signed in September of 2022.

Notwithstanding the cancellation of his registration, the central midfielder will be allowed to continue using jersey number 6 for the rest of the league and Copa del Rey season, as per Footy Headlines. As a reminder, before the January transfer window closed, he wore jersey number 30.

While he was suspended for the first leg of the quarterfinal match against Manchester United, the teenage midfielder was allowed to continue using kit number 30 in the Europa League. Nonetheless, Xavi Hernandez's side were eliminated from the 2022-23 campaign of the competition.