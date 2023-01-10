The return of the Argentine World Cup winners to their respective clubs was met by incredible tributes. However, Paris Saint-Germain wouldn't give Lionel Messi a hero's welcome in his return to the Parc des Princes, according to a report.

Argentina got the job done in Qatar and tasted the ultimate glory for the third time. Though the World Cup break is already part of the past, La Albiceleste's victory continued to make noise as their players started to report to their respective clubs.

Many members of the World Cup winning squad received a hero's welcome by their current employers, receiving guards of honors as well as standing ovations from fans. However, Lionel Messi may not get the best tribute.

While the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Lisandro Martinez were given a warm welcome in England—just like Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Correa, and others in Spain—word around France is that PSG wouldn't celebrate Messi's success in his return to the Parc des Princes.

Report: PSG will not hold a tribute for Lionel Messi's World Cup win at Parc des Princes

Messi will return to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, January 11, when PSG take on Angers on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. According to Le Parisien, the club will not hold a tribute for his World Cup triumph.

The report claims the welcome Messi received last week, when he received a guard of honor as well as a trophy presentation from Luis Campos in his return to team practice, is considered enough by PSG. Some weeks ago, it has also been reported that the club wanted to prevent any potential problem with Kylian Mbappe.