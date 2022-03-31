Spanish newspaper Marca released the top salaries of every major league in Europe and there are some eye-raising surprises. A player who doesn’t even start for his team makes more than Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Robert Lewandowski.

Ever wonder how much your favorite soccer player makes? Well, Marca did the work for us and provided a breakdown of the latest salaries in the top leagues around the world. Some of the eye raising salaries that come to mind is Neymar, who according to the report, is the highest paid soccer player in Europe. Neymar makes 48.9 million euros a season.

Lionel Messi makes close to 41 million Euros a year, and PSG has a total of 3 of the highest paid players in the world. Bayern Munich has 7 of the 30 highest paid players in the world and is the club with the most players on the list.

One glaring example of knowing how to make a good contract is Real Madrid’s seldom used midfielder Gareth Bale who not only is the highest paid player at Real Madrid but is over various star players.

Gareth Bale earns more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé

Bale has a salary of 34 million euros per season that is almost three million more than Cristiano Ronaldo who makes 31.5 million euros. Kylian Mbappé is at 26.4 million euros, and Robert Lewandowski is at 23 million euros.

No one should be complaining, they make great salaries other names that are listed is Alphonso Davies who earns 11.2 million euros per season. The highest paid player in Serie A is outgoing forward Paulo Dybala earns 13.5 million euros a season.

Manchester United accounts for 5 of the top ten highest earners in the Premier League, Bayern Munich 9 of the 10 in Germany, Juventus 6 of the 10 in Italy.