AC Milan is second in the standing and they want to catch up with whoever goes first, their rival Inter, and for that they will have to beat Roma, a team that is fighting to enter the qualifying zone for the next UEFA Champions League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Serie A game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Parmount+ (free trial).

Inter is the leader of Serie A with four points ahead of AC Milan. The team whose main star is the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic does not want to lose its footing and that is why it must win against a very difficult team. The “Rossoneri” come to recover from the defeat suffered in matchday 18 against Napoli, having defeated Empoli 4-2.

On the side of Roma, with 32 points (the same as those of Fiorentina, although with a better goal difference than these) he is the sixth best in Serie A, a location that would allow him to play the next Europa League. However, the team from the Italian capital is pursuing a more ambitious goal: to qualify for UEFA, and for that a victory against Milan will be essential.

AC Milan vs Roma: Date

It will be the perfect chance for AC Milan to win and not lose track of their rival, Inter. For Roma, obtain an important victory against an always difficult rival such as Milan to reach the qualifying zone for the next UEFA Champions League. This interesting game will take place this Thursday, January 6 at 12:30 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Roma: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch AC Milan vs Roma

This game in which the two seek get points to be able to achieve different objectives (AC Milan, to approach Inter at the top of the standings; and Roma, to get victories to enter in the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League) will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Parmount+ (free trial). Other option: CBS Sports Network.

