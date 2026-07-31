AFC joins UEFA, Concacaf in opposing Gianni Infantino’s FIFA World Cup sell-off proposal

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing growing opposition to his plans for the next World Cup and other tournaments, with the AFC, UEFA, and Concacaf among those against his proposal.

Gianni Infantino is at the center of controversy after both UEFA and Concacaf voiced their opposition to his plans to introduce private investment ahead of next World Cup and other FIFA tournaments. Now, the AFC has revealed its position through an official statement.

“The AFC stands in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF in expressing serious concerns over FIFA’s proposal to introduce private investment into FIFA’s flagship competitions and the decision-making process around FFE,” the Asian Football Confederation stated through its official website.

The same continued: “The fact that the situation has reached the point where the real possibility of a FIFA World Cup boycott has entered public discourse should concern everyone who cares about the future of our game. Football should never have been placed in such a position.”

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What is Gianni Infantino proposing?

Gianni Infantino sparked widespread controversy by proposing a $20 billion plan to sell a 20% stake in FIFA’s commercial operations and World Cup rights to private equity investors. The proposal faced immediate opposition from European football leadership, who argued that selling public stakes in the game’s premier tournament jeopardizes its historical integrity for commercial profit.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

In response to the initiative, European member nations, supported by Concacaf and AFC, took a firm stance as UEFA boycotts FIFA tournaments, declaring that no European national teams will participate in future FIFA competitions—including the World Cup—until the private equity plan is completely abandoned.

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More support for Concacaf

UEFA and Concacaf are not alone in their objections to the recent developments unfolding in the world of football. U.S. Soccer has also voiced its support, opposing these proposed changes. “U.S. Soccer stands with Concacaf and its members,” they stated.