Casemiro heaps praise on Lionel Messi after joining Inter Miami

Inter Miami officially introduced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro as a new addition to the squad on Thursday. During his presentation, the midfielder expressed deep admiration for Lionel Messi, who rejoined training in recent hours following his break in Rosario after the 2026 World Cup final.

In his introduction, Casemiro praised Messi, making it clear that he was never able to stop him during their past encounters. “I dreamed every day about playing alongside him,” Casemiro said.

“I know it is impossible to stop him. I have never managed to stop him; I always needed help from my teammates to stop him because it is impossible, and in the two training sessions I have had with him, that same feeling is already conveyed—that it is impossible to stop him. So, I am very happy to now be with him, and I want to keep winning with him.”

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Casemiro arrives after four seasons with Manchester United, where he recorded 26 goals, 14 assists, and 11,882 minutes across 160 matches. Along with his impressive career track record, he brings proven composure in top-level competitions, including his time in the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts.

Messi’s influence on Casemiro’s decision

Despite winning only one title with Manchester United (the 2024 FA Cup), the midfielder attracted interest from both the Los Angeles Galaxy and Inter Miami. Messi proved fundamental in his final choice.

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“Every player imagines playing with the greatest of all time, so for me, without a doubt, I am living a dream playing with one of the greatest of all time,” Casemiro stated. “So, I want to enjoy it, I want to help him keep winning because he is a winner.”

“So, another player who wants to win and compete comes together. In the end, winning and losing are always very close, we know, but we want to compete and, of course, I am here because of him and to help him,” Casemiro confessed regarding Messi before making the revelation that surprised almost everyone.

The first title Casemiro can win with Lionel Messi

On September 16, 2026, with the time to be confirmed, Inter Miami will play against Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium. That match will mark Casemiro’s first opportunity to win a title with Messi, as the teams will be competing for the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup.