Concacaf joins UEFA to reject Gianni Infantino’s proposal and could boycott next FIFA World Cup

Gianni Infantino suffers another roadblock to his FIFA Forward Enterprise plans as Concacaf joins UEFA, who threaten to boycott the World Cup if the plan moves forward.

Concacaf unanimously voted to reject Gianni Infantino‘s FIFA Forward Enterprise plans. All 41 members voted against this moving forward. Hence, it joins UEFA, who threatened to boycott the next FIFA World Cup.

Infantino proposed a plan to create a private commercial entity to manage the FIFA World Cup and other major FIFA events. This entity would be called the FIFA Forward Enterprise. Of course, this hasn’t settled well in Concacaf and UEFA. This would really put an asterisk in the neutrality factor, as private investors interests could interfere in sports transparency.

Concacaf released a statement on the matter, where they assure they are “an organization founded on service, transparent governance, and the long-term stewardship of football.” Not only that, but the statement adds, “the membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant FIFA governance bodies.

Advertisement

In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing FIFA Forward programs following the most profitable FIFA World Cup in history was questioned. The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance.”

Concacaf revealed three clear conclusions

To end the statement, which pretty much aligns with UEFA, Concacaf members concluded with three main conclusions. All center towards transparency, and preserve the integrity of the game:

🚨 BREAKING: All 41 Concacaf members have rejected Gianni Infantino's FIFA Forward Enterprise plans.



"Concacaf is a confederation united by the love of our game, where football comes first. Guided by this philosophy over the past ten years we have built, from the ground up, an… pic.twitter.com/oBhtm0DLCU — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 30, 2026

Advertisement

“- Rejected the proposal

– Tasked their FIFA Council Members with engaging FIFA to determine how existing FIFA reserves could be used to increase FIFA Forward funding for football development across our region; and

– Tasked their FIFA Council Members with instructing the FIFA President to ensure that any matter follows the proper governance processes via staff and FIFA Council, in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.”

Concacaf didn’t go as big as UEFA, but could

UEFA directly admitted that if the FIFA Forward Enterprise goes forward, the European entity would directly boycott tournaments. Concacaf didn’t go that far. But, if the issue at hand keeps going, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of the possibilities that Concacaf does the same.