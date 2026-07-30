Baker Mayfield had enough of Buccaneers as contract talks end: ‘I feel disrespected’

Baker Mayfield has publicly addressed his decision to stop negotiating with the Buccaneers, admitting he feels "disrespected" after failing to receive the long-term contract he expected.

Baker Mayfield has finally broken his silence after officially ending contract extension negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran quarterback had made his stance clear weeks ago: if the organization failed to present an offer that met his expectations before the start of training camp, all talks would stop until after the season. That deadline has now passed.

As a result, Mayfield is set to play the 2026 season under the final year of his current contract, earning $33 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. While both sides remain committed to the upcoming season, the lack of a new deal has become one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Buccaneers.

After helping stabilize Tampa Bay following Tom Brady’s retirement and turning the Buccaneers into the NFC South’s most consistent team over the past several seasons, Mayfield admitted he expected negotiations to produce a very different outcome.

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Baker Mayfield explains why negotiations with Bucs ended

Speaking publicly for the first time since contract talks ended, Baker Mayfield reiterated that he wanted to remain in Tampa Bay but felt the organization failed to meet the deadline he established.

“I’ve been pretty upfront and honest about my feelings about Tampa. I wanted the deal done, set the deadline and told them it was going to be all ball after that. I did mean that. I really know what I’ve brought to this franchise. It’s been some of the best years of my career and I think it’s only going to trend upwards. It’s disappointing in that regard to feel disrespected a little bit.”

The quarterback emphasized that his focus has now shifted entirely to football, but he made it clear he was disappointed that negotiations never reached an agreement.

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How much money does Baker Mayfield want from Buccaneers?

Baker Mayfield was seeking two key elements in a new contract. The first was a salary of at least $50 million per season, placing him alongside the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks. The second was a long-term commitment of at least four years, while Tampa Bay’s reported offer fell short in both total value and contract length.

“That’s really the disappointing part. To feel undervalued after thinking you’ve earned it. This is not a poor me thing. I can sit here and look at other quarterbacks and evaluate myself based on that and put myself in certain categories. And I deserve to be compensated for that. I think I’m a franchise quarterback. I’ve been told I’m a franchise quarterback. It’s been said publicly from ownership down here. So, to not have a deal done is very disappointing.”

Unless negotiations unexpectedly resume after the season, Mayfield is now on track to enter free agency in 2027, where another strong campaign could earn him one of the largest quarterback contracts on the market.