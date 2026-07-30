UEFA confirms World Cup boycott after Gianni Infantino’s controversial investment plan

Gianni Infantino has triggered one of the biggest governance disputes in modern soccer. The future of the World Cup is at stake.

UEFA has confirmed a dramatic response to FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s latest commercial plans around the World Cup as all European members will refuse to participate in FIFA competitions if the governing body’s proposed restructuring moves forward.

The dispute centers on Infantino’s reported plan to create a private commercial entity, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to manage the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments. The proposal would reportedly allow between 20% and 30% of the company to be sold to outside investors, with the goal of generating additional revenue that could later be distributed among soccer federations around the world.

The proposal has sparked strong opposition across Europe, where many officials believe the World Cup and FIFA’s flagship competitions should remain under the direct control of the sport’s governing bodies rather than private investors. UEFA has consistently argued that soccer’s most prestigious tournaments should not become commercial assets owned in part by external shareholders.

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Will UEFA boycott the World Cup?

Yes. UEFA’s opposition to the proposal will extend beyond public criticism if the plan is not abandoned. UEFA’s member associations are prepared to take a much firmer stance should FIFA continue pursuing private investment in its competitions.

“As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership.”

Such a move would represent one of the most significant governance disputes in modern soccer and could fundamentally reshape the relationship between FIFA and Europe’s national associations. As of now, FIFA has not announced any change to its broader commercial ambitions, while the long-term outcome of the discussions remains uncertain.

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What would a World Cup boycott mean for soccer?

If UEFA were ultimately to withdraw from FIFA competitions, the consequences would be unprecedented. The FIFA World Cup without traditional European powers such as Spain, France, England, Germany, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Croatia would dramatically alter the tournament’s competitive landscape and commercial value.

Many of the sport’s biggest stars represent UEFA nations, making such a scenario difficult to imagine. At the same time, supporters of Infantino’s reported proposal argue that increased commercial investment could generate greater financial resources for smaller soccer federations around the world.

Whether FIFA can convince enough member associations to support that vision, or whether UEFA’s resistance grows into a broader conflict, could become one of the defining governance stories in international soccer over the coming months.

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“UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.”