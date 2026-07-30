The 2026 tournaments that would be affected by UEFA boycott of FIFA competitions

UEFA is turning its back on Gianni Infantino and FIFA, and its boycott could endanger several World Cups throughout 2026.

Although nothing comes close to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it wasn’t the only international soccer competition scheduled for 2026. As UEFA confirmed a World Cup boycott on FIFA, there are many tournaments that could be affected.

UEFA is going after FIFA, mainly showing its discomfort with President Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors. As long as this plan remains active, no UEFA national team will participate in FIFA tournaments.

At first read, many soccer fans believe this only puts the upcoming 2030 World Cup—and the qualifying process—in danger. In reality, however, the effects of the boycott can be seen right away.

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In fact, four FIFA tournaments will be affected by UEFA’s boycott in the coming months: the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, U-17 Women’s World Cup, U-17 Men’s World Cup, and the Women’s World Cup 2027 UEFA qualifiers.

UEFA president Ceferin and FIFA president Infantino at 2024 UEFA Euro.

U-20 Women’s World Cup is priority

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup won’t only feature six UEFA teams (Poland, England, France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain), but it is also set to be hosted in a European country (Poland). That makes it the most complex situation for more reasons than one.

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Not only is it the first World Cup on FIFA’s upcoming schedule, but because it is being hosted in Europe, if the boycott stands, soccer’s governing body will have to find a way to replace the European sides and come up with a new venue as well.

The curtain-raiser is set for Sept. 5, so the clock is ticking. The easiest solution would be for Infantino and FIFA to scrap their plan, but it remains to be seen whether they will give up so easily in this political tug-of-war with UEFA.

Other UEFA teams in FIFA 2026 tournaments

Moreover, there will be no shortage of UEFA national teams at the Men’s U-17 World Cup in Qatar (November-December). Greece, Denmark, France, Italy, Croatia, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Serbia, and Romania have all qualified, but their status is now up in the air.

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At the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco (October-November), UEFA’s representatives include Germany, Poland, Norway, France, and Spain. Just like the men’s teams in the same age group, their status remains on hold while UEFA’s boycott of FIFA competitions is in effect.

Lastly, although the Women’s World Cup is scheduled for 2027 in Brazil, the UEFA qualifiers have yet to be played. UEFA has 11 confirmed slots at the biggest tournament in women’s international soccer, with a potential 12th through the Intercontinental Play-Off. At the last Women’s World Cup in 2023, 12 UEFA teams qualified, and the final featured two European powerhouses, with Spain defeating England.