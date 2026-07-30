Michael Bradley believes US soccer is in ‘really positive direction’ after 2026 World Cup

USMNT legend and current New York Red Bulls head coach Michael Bradley weighed in on the 2026 World Cup's impact in soccer across the USA.

With the USA successfully co-hosting a 2026 FIFA World Cup that set attendance records, many are wondering what comes next for soccer in America. Bolavip asked USMNT legend Michael Bradley about his thoughts on the matter, with the current New York Red Bulls head coach expressing optimism on the future of the beautiful game in the country.

“It’s too early to say,” Bradley admitted Thursday in response to Bolavip during his media availability before Saturday’s MLS fixture against Orlando City. “I think time will tell, and the thing that I say anytime I get asked about this is actually very simple: the game is growing in a huge way in this country. Everything is trending in a really positive direction.

“And yeah, there will be improvement and there will be continued growth after the World Cup. But ultimately, we are moving things forward in a really positive way. The league, our national team, the level of individual players, the level of media attention, of pure number of fans who are interested in our sport.“

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2026 World Cup sets record-breaking numbers in the USA

FOX confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final shattered TV records across the USA, as an average of 38.937 million viewers tuned in on Spain’s overtime win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina. This represents the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history and a 132% increase compared to FOX’s broadcast of the Qatar 2022 final, in which Argentina beat France on penalties.

The most watched non-NFL sporting event of the 21st Century in the United States.



Thank you to all of our fans who tuned in throughout the tournament. pic.twitter.com/banNiTai7H — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 10, 2026

The USMNT‘s campaign also set record figures, with the team breaking the record for most-watched soccer telecast in American history twice. First, an English-language TV audience of 26.4 million watched the Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to Nielsen Media research, the number increased to 33.086 million ⁠viewers for the Round of 16 loss to Belgium. The reported total number was 50.1 million viewers.

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On top of that, the stadiums were sold out for these games, and soccer took center stage in American sports media. The question now is whether this growing interest in soccer will continue after the World Cup.

Bradley optimistic on the future of soccer in the US

“Everything is going in a really good direction, and ultimately, that doesn’t hinge on a little bit of a post-World Cup boom,” Bradley said. “There will be positives that come from the World Cup, but ultimately the progress is going forward in a really good way, no matter what.“

The 1994 World Cup led to the creation of MLS. Two decades after the league’s inaugural season, it’s fair to wonder what kind of impact the 2026 World Cup will produce in the game.