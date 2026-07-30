US Soccer show support for Concacaf in rejecting FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s proposal

The USA issued a statement, joining CONCACAF, to reject FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposal for a new investment plan for the next World Cup.

Just as UEFA boycotted FIFA President Gianni Infantino‘s new investment plan for the next edition of the World Cup, Concacaf have also joined the rejection. The opposition continues to build momentum after the USA joined with a single message of support.

Through a message on their official social media channels, the US Soccer demonstrated their support for Concacaf. “U.S. Soccer stands with Concacaf and its members,” they stated. This represents more than a simple vote.

Concacaf took a firm stance against one of the most controversial projects promoted by Gianni Infantino. In an extraordinary meeting, the 41 member associations unanimously rejected the proposal to create FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), an initiative that involves bringing private investors into the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA-organized tournaments.

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Concacaf criticism of Gianni Infantino

Among the main concerns, the confederation stated that there was no proper review process, criticized the deadlines set by FIFA, and questioned the need to rely on private capital considering the multi-million-dollar revenue generated from the 2026 World Cup, which was listed as the most profitable in the organization’s history.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Additionally, Concacaf requested greater transparency in resource administration and asked to evaluate whether FIFA’s economic reserves could be used to strengthen soccer development without opening the door to outside investors.

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UEFA also opposed FIFA’s plan

Concacaf’s decision comes just hours after UEFA expressed a similar stance. The European confederation warned that none of its federations will participate in tournaments organized by FIFA while this proposal remains in effect, increasing pressure on Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project seeks to raise $4.2 billion through long-term investors, with a valuation close to $20 billion. However, resistance from two of the world’s primary confederations leaves the FIFA-backed initiative in an increasingly complex position.